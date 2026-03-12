The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $192,734,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Boeing by 75.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,700,000 after acquiring an additional 764,236 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $214.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $254.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

