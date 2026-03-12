Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,078 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $75,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $319.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.06 and a 200 day moving average of $274.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

