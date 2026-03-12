Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,433 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.43% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $113,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.