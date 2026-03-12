Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $105,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2%

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $733.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $450.13 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $685.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.55.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $727.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $688.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total transaction of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.