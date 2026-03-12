Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $271.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.