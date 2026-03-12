Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA Acquires Shares of 64,352 Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Autohome by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATHM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE ATHM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

