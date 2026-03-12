Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.90% of Colliers International Group worth $69,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.69 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.97 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

