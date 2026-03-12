Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.90% of Colliers International Group worth $69,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ CIGI opened at $109.69 on Thursday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.97 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI
Colliers International Group Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.
The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.