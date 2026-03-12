CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $264,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $518.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.95.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $408.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $288.63 and a 52-week high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $372.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

