BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 338,371 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,371 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.39% of AMETEK worth $166,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research set a $235.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $242.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average of $203.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

