Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 30,989 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $63,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,663,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,249,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total value of $715,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452 over the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.1%

COIN stock opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. President Capital dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

