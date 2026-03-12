Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $160.58 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,573 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $160,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McHugh Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM?4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next?gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Broadcom Delivers Industry’s First 400G/lane Optical DSP

Broadcom announced an industry-first 3nm 400G/lane optical PAM?4 DSP (Taurus BCM83640) aimed at 1.6T transceivers and next?gen AI networks — a direct product win into hyperscale AI data centers with meaningful TAM and upside for networking revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long?term growth expectations. Broadcom’s AI momentum could be far from over (MarketBeat)

Management boosted forward AI visibility — saying chip-only AI revenue could exceed $100B in 2027 after a strong Q1 beat and raised guidance — supporting higher analyst targets and long?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium?term sentiment. RBC Lifts Broadcom Price Target

Wall Street and independent shops turned more constructive after the quarter — RBC lifted its price target and multiple research notes (Aletheia, Zacks, others) reiterated Buy/momentum views, which buoy medium?term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single?day drivers. AI Titans at GTC 2026 (247WallSt)

Ongoing AI conferences and industry coverage (GTC, buy lists) keep Broadcom in focus as an AI infrastructure leader, but these are background catalysts rather than single?day drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data.

Short?interest notices in recent filings contain anomalous zero/NaN figures, so there’s no clear short?squeeze signal to move the stock based on the published data. Negative Sentiment: Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross?margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top?line AI guidance. Broadcom margin and memory-price discussion (MarketBeat)

Margin risk from rising memory prices and system shipments remains a concern — MarketBeat flagged potential gross?margin pressure unless Broadcom maintains pricing power (e.g., higher charges to large AI customers). This keeps some investors cautious despite strong top?line AI guidance. Negative Sentiment: Peer strength (Marvell’s big beat and aggressive guidance) highlights competition in custom silicon and could cap near?term upside as investors rotate among top AI infrastructure names. Marvell’s big earnings win (MarketBeat)

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

AVGO opened at $341.57 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

