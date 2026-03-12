Critical Comparison: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) vs. LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 5.03% 8.73% 4.02% LivaNova -17.46% 16.54% 7.30%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and LivaNova”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $22.20 billion 0.59 $1.11 billion $1.91 11.91 LivaNova $1.39 billion 2.45 -$242.47 million ($4.46) -13.96

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 4 4 1 0 1.67 LivaNova 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. LivaNova has a consensus target price of $74.78, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than LivaNova.

Summary

LivaNova beats Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

