Docebo Conference: CFO Touts AI Learning Platform, 365Talents Deal, and $60M Buyback

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) CFO Brandon Farber outlined the company’s product positioning, recent demand trends, and capital allocation priorities in a discussion hosted by Morgan Stanley software analyst Josh Baer. Farber characterized Docebo as an “AI learning platform” centered on a learning management system (LMS), with add-on modules such as content, communities, and advanced analytics, and said the company has recently expanded into a multi-product strategy through its acquisition of 365Talents.

Platform overview and customer use cases

Farber said Docebo tracks roughly 12 use cases that broadly fall into two categories: internal learning (onboarding, compliance, talent development) and external learning (vendor/partner training, customer academies, membership training, and quick-service restaurants). He argued that external use cases can carry larger “ticket sizes” due to their scale.

Demand backdrop and the role of AI-driven reskilling

As examples, Farber cited Target’s use of Docebo for vendor training and certifications required to become and remain a supplier, and described a sports organization using the platform for both internal learning (roughly 500–1,000 employees) and an external academy approaching 100,000 users. He also highlighted customer academies that can be monetized, pointing to Databricks as an example of a company offering both free beginner courses and paid advanced courses that can cost up to $1,000 and provide certifications users can display on LinkedIn or resumes.

On the demand environment, Farber said Docebo’s “Q4 2025 bookings” were its strongest since Q4 2021, a period he described as a high-demand era when Docebo was growing 60% year-over-year. He said demand and execution were strong in mid-market and EMEA throughout 2025, while enterprise demand lagged amid what he described as macro “noise” and hesitation to spend or switch vendors. He also said Docebo’s own execution in enterprise “lacked” in 2025, but he noted early signs of improvement in both demand and execution heading into Q1 and said he expects enterprise to have “a good year.”

Farber also connected AI disruption to increased training needs, saying organizations are working to reskill employees to “do more with less.” He described internal conversations at Docebo in which employees requested training on how to use AI tools, framing the LMS as a delivery mechanism for that training.

Financial highlights: enterprise customer mix, profitability, and retention dynamics

Discussing recent results, Farber highlighted growth in the number of customers spending more than $100,000 annually, which he said increased 25%. He said Docebo began selling into enterprise about five years ago, with Thomson Reuters as its first logo, and argued that customers at the $100,000-plus level have stronger gross retention and net retention characteristics because they are typically more complex organizations using the platform across multiple use cases.

Farber also emphasized profitability, stating that EBITDA grew 40% year-over-year in Q4 and 30% for the full year. He said Docebo’s stock-based compensation runs at about 2% of revenue, and added that the company’s share count declined 5% year-over-year, which he framed as evidence of “high-quality” EBITDA and limited dilution.

AI product features and monetization approach

Farber reviewed Docebo’s AI-related offerings, beginning with an “AI content authoring” product introduced in Q4 2024 that allows learning and development professionals to create learning content through prompts. He described it as “table stakes” as the market evolves.

He also discussed “Harmony Search,” which he said can answer user questions directly and point to the underlying learning asset source. Farber said it is not monetized directly, but could increase monthly active usage in contracts that price on monthly active users. He also previewed the idea of extending Harmony to search outside Docebo—across systems such as Zendesk, Salesforce Service Cloud, Confluence, or Jira—calling that a potential monetization opportunity.

Another AI capability he detailed was “Virtual Coach,” which he described as AI role simulation used for scenarios such as conflict management training. Farber said virtual role play is currently monetized through credits, acknowledged that credits are “new” and “uncomfortable” for parts of the L&D market, and said the company is monitoring whether a hybrid credit and per-user model could emerge. He added that Docebo started selling the capability in January and that the product improved materially toward the end of January.

Farber also noted that Docebo offers a “Copilot” capability that is not monetized, describing it as something customers now expect.

365Talents acquisition, competitive landscape, and 2026 growth drivers

Farber said the acquisition of 365Talents makes Docebo a multi-product company for the first time, adding skills intelligence to its portfolio. He said that in 2025, Docebo saw more RFPs that combined LMS and skills requirements, but that Docebo did not have a strong “skills story” at the time, which he said contributed to weaker enterprise win rates. He characterized the acquisition as strategic—intended to strengthen Docebo’s product narrative and competitiveness—rather than a deal done primarily to “buy revenue growth.”

On go-to-market, Farber said that in the first half of 2026 most of the ARR generated from 365Talents will be from standalone sales (including to enterprises using competing LMS platforms). He said additional motions in the second half of 2026 include cross-selling into Docebo’s installed base and selling a combined Docebo-plus-skills solution to new customers.

Farber provided detail on 365Talents’ profile, saying it had about $7.5 million of ARR at acquisition and had been growing 45%–50%. He said Docebo believes it can “compound” the asset at roughly 30% growth for the next three years. He said 365Talents had around 22 customers, primarily large and complex organizations, and referenced Crédit Agricole and SNCF as examples. He also said the company sees an opportunity to leverage Docebo’s U.S. sales strength to expand what 365Talents has built in France.

On competition, Farber said Docebo competes most directly with large HCM vendors in internal-only use cases, but argued Docebo benefits from multiple buyer personas across different learning scenarios. He said competitive pressures in 2025 were not driven by any single rival, pointing instead to macro factors and Docebo’s own performance. He said mid-market customers tend to adopt AI faster, while some enterprise customers request that AI functionality be disabled due to compliance and regulatory concerns.

Asked about AI-native entrants, Farber said the competitor Docebo had tracked most closely was Sana Labs, noting that Workday acquired Sana and is integrating it, effectively taking it “off the market.” He said Docebo is not currently seeing other “hot” startups in the LMS space that are a concern. On in-housing, he said the only customer he had heard of building an LMS internally was AWS, which he suggested began its effort before the recent wave of developer tools, and he said Docebo is not seeing broader in-housing behavior.

Farber also discussed headline growth normalization, saying that in Q4 ARR growth excluding Dayforce was 12.5%, and excluding AWS it was closer to 14.5%. He said headline growth was below 10% due to non-structural churn tied to the Dayforce wind-down and AWS, which he expects will not repeat in 2026. Looking ahead, he said Docebo expects easier comparisons in the second half of 2026 and expressed confidence in showing accelerated growth in Q3 and Q4 2026.

For longer-term growth drivers, Farber pointed to three areas:

365Talents: targeting about 30% year-over-year growth off a roughly $7.5 million ARR base.

Government: Farber said Q3 2026 will be Docebo's first "true" quarter selling into government, calling it a meaningful avenue to re-accelerate growth.

Enterprise: improvement in execution and a stronger skills offering, with early signs of demand strengthening.

On capital allocation, Farber said Docebo spent roughly $50–$55 million on 365Talents and is conducting a substantial issuer bid (SIB) of roughly $60 million that he said would close in a few days. He suggested another acquisition of similar size is unlikely in the near term as the company focuses on execution and integration. He also said management views the stock as attractively valued and may continue repurchasing shares under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) if shares remain depressed after the SIB.

Farber said the company ended Q4 with about $75 million of cash, used $50 million of debt to fund the acquisition, and plans to use $30 million of debt plus $30 million of cash to fund the SIB. He described a post-transaction structure of roughly $80 million of debt and $40 million of cash, or about $40 million of net debt, compared with 2026 EBITDA guidance of $55 million. Farber said Docebo is comfortable with its leverage and does not want to exceed 3x net debt to EBITDA. He also said the company will continue hiring developers, emphasizing speed of product improvement as a key focus in 2026.

In closing remarks on valuation and market perception, Farber said he views Docebo’s stock performance as part of a broader SaaS market decline and described 2025 as “noisy” due to factors including AWS churn and management turnover. He said the company continues to sign three- to five-year enterprise contracts and believes consistent execution on revenue and profitability will ultimately address AI-related fears and support the stock over time.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

