Reviewing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 2.72% 47.33% 3.01% Rimini Street 8.80% -27.81% 2.70%

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 3 17 2 0 1.95 Rimini Street 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid7 and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $12.53, suggesting a potential upside of 78.44%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.12%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and Rimini Street”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $859.79 million 0.54 $23.38 million $0.36 19.50 Rimini Street $421.54 million 0.73 $37.10 million $0.40 8.45

Rimini Street has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions. It also offers various platforms, including Rapid7 managed threat complete consisting of managed detection response that delivers end-to-end threat detection and response, as well as offloads day-to-day vulnerability management operations. In addition, it provides Rapid7 threat complete consisting of InsightIDR, a security information and event management, and extended detection and response solution; and InsightVM, a vulnerability management solution that provides visibility across on-premise and remote endpoints for security teams to evaluate the business risks, and configurations, and share with their IT counterparts for remediation. Further, the company offers Rapid7 cloud risk complete, which includes InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management solution; and InsightAppSec, a dynamic application security testing tool. It also provides professional services. It serves a range of industries, including business services, pharmaceuticals, technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, travel and transportation, government, online services, telecommunications, and professional services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients’ enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

