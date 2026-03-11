Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60,260 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $218,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,234,278,000 after purchasing an additional 229,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,645,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 128,553.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $149.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This trade represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

