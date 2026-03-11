Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Raised by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 4,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 45.9% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

