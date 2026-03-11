RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,028 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $307.04 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.65 and a 200 day moving average of $288.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

