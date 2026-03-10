The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,195 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $108,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.