Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 5,027 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $681.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $690.66 and its 200-day moving average is $678.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $748.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

