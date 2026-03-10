Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 497.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after buying an additional 294,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

