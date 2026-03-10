Inceptionr LLC Invests $951,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,514,000 after purchasing an additional 92,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nebius Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 634,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 2,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $94.93 on Tuesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.02 and a beta of 4.02.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

