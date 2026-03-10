Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 41,934 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,934 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Trimble by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,015 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trimble by 123.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 237,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 203,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $606,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,029.36. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

