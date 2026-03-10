Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,802 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE EMR opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

