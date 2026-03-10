Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.20 and traded as low as C$5.54. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 937,931 shares traded.
FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
