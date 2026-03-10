Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,252 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 440.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.