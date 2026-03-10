Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE BR opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.71 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

