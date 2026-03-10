Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $852,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $114,721,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $306.93 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $380.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is -103.45%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total value of $2,853,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,193.95. This trade represents a 59.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,037,019.52. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,223 shares of company stock worth $17,361,121 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

