Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AU. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.55. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

