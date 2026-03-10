Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 64,880 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,337 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TTWO opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.58.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Featured Stories

