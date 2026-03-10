Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 191.80 and last traded at GBX 189.21. Approximately 5,558,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 2,435,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Costain Group from GBX 190 to GBX 210 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 180.

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.53. The firm has a market cap of £504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay purchased 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 per share, with a total value of £9,964.79. Corporate insiders own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain improves people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK.

By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

