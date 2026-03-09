XSGD Hits Market Cap of $13.68 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $685.94 thousand worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,481,718 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. LinkedIn, Facebook”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

