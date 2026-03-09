Qubic (QUBIC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.49 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubic has a market capitalization of $99.49 million and $3.20 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded up 56.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,100.02 or 0.98487856 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s launch date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 166,845,798,197,684 coins and its circulating supply is 135,970,113,372,764 coins. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Qubic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 166,845,798,197,684 with 135,970,113,372,764 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000061 USD and is up 16.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,484,687.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

