Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 18,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,226 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,982,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,996,000 after buying an additional 6,782,445 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP now owns 12,884,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,333,000 after buying an additional 5,869,620 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,541,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46,364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,796,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 2,790,187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

