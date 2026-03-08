Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $458.08 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.