Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 2,237 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $2,689,515. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot's high-value Pro channel. PR Newswire: Delivery Tracker

Launched a real?time GPS delivery tracker for big & bulky materials aimed at Pro customers — this product should reduce jobsite downtime, deepen contractor relationships and increase service stickiness for Home Depot’s high-value Pro channel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media endorsement from Jim Cramer — he flagged HD as a core holding for when rates are cut, which can lift investor interest in cyclical/interest-rate-sensitive names. MSN: Jim Cramer

Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management's confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: HD overview

Dividend increased to $2.33 quarterly (annualized $9.32, ~2.6% yield) — supports income investor demand and underscores management’s confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional repositioning — several smaller institutional buys reported in Q4 but overall ownership remains concentrated (?71% institutional). These moves are incremental and not large directional shifts. MarketBeat: Institutional activity

Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Yahoo: Buy/Sell/Hold discussion

Mixed analyst coverage — majority of analysts rate HD Buy/Moderate Buy with a consensus target above the current price, but several firms trimmed targets recently; investors watch revisions for guidance on earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CFO Richard McPhail sold 2,550 shares (~$940k). Insider sales can prompt short?term selling or investor caution even when not uncommon. InsiderTrades: CFO sale

Negative Sentiment: Top?line softness and valuation pressure — Q4 revenue fell ~3.8% YoY despite an EPS beat, and some commentary/articles flag valuation concerns relative to growth. High leverage (debt/equity ~3.6) and a payout ratio near ~65% increase sensitivity to slower sales. Yahoo: Delivery tracker + valuation note

Home Depot stock opened at $358.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

