Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

TSE:HBM traded down C$1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.28. 1,859,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,709. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 25.80%.The business had revenue of C$747.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1220575 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$26.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$37.75 to C$44.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.10.

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

