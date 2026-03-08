Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 5,750 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIRR. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $123.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.0276 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

