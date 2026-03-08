Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 177.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 82,518 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,777.2% in the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 72,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 69,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

