Korea Investment CORP Acquires 230,108 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,428,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,108 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $136,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,184,320.50. This represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

