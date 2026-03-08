Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Invests $711,000 in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 110,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 68,233 shares during the period.

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

