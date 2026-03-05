Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $22.22 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004385 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,076,661,132,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,076,662,256,147 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,076,824,519,914.778 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000039 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,462.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

