Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 66,953 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 29th total of 83,309 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 608,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Air Liquide Trading Down 1.0%

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Air Liquide by 1,692.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Liquide by 49.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Air Liquide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Air Liquide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide is a Paris?headquartered multinational that develops, manufactures and supplies industrial and medical gases, related equipment and services. Founded in 1902, the company has grown into a major global supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen and a wide range of specialty gases used across industrial, healthcare and research applications.

Its core activities include on?site gas production, bulk and packaged gas distribution (cylinders and cryogenic deliveries), installation and maintenance of gas handling and storage equipment, and engineering for large industrial gas projects.

