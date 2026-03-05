Insider Buying: Dicker Data (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$100,630.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,630.00.

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a yield of 114.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.14%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

See Also

