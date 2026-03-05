Melissa Fashinpaur Sells 309 Shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) CAO Melissa Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,600. This trade represents a 49.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Materion stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.84. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $172.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.65.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.78 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Materion by 1,607.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

