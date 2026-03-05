Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $1.25 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $249.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore upped their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

