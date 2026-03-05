Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 440.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after buying an additional 1,393,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.
Citigroup News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup added to the banking lineup for the potential SpaceX IPO — this could translate into meaningful fee revenue and a high?visibility mandate that supports investor sentiment. Citigroup Joins SpaceX IPO Process
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s recent public endorsement and renewed focus on Citigroup’s profitability targets and cost cuts is helping re?rate the stock as investors track margin improvement and return?on?equity progress. Assessing Citigroup (C) Valuation After Morgan Stanley Endorsement And Profitability Push
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is constructive — Zacks highlights Citigroup as a top?ranked growth stock under its style scores, which can attract momentum and quant flows. Citigroup (C) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Citi signed a long?term lease for new premium office space in Luxembourg (The Rock, Cloche d’Or), signaling continued international operations investment and stable client footprint in Europe. Citi chooses The Rock in Cloche d’Or
- Neutral Sentiment: Citi strategists flagged that surging European natural gas raises inflation and equities risks — a macro note that could influence trading and rates desks but is not a firm?specific operational change. Surging European natural gas prices are an inflation worry, not just a commodities story – analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Following a recent volatility event, Citi says it is cutting risk across several macro positions — a prudent risk?management move that may reduce short?term trading P&L but preserves capital. Geopolitical shock prompts risk reduction – Citi
- Negative Sentiment: A current Citi banker has filed a sexual?harassment lawsuit and criticized the bank’s internal investigations unit, creating reputational and potential legal exposure that investors should monitor for settlements, regulatory scrutiny, or governance fallout. Citi banker suing for sexual harassment slams firm’s investigation unit as ‘internal hit squad’
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.
Insider Activity
In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
