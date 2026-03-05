Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,481 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 440.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,835,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Citigroup by 47.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,334,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,945,000 after buying an additional 1,393,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

