Comparing Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) & BrightView (NYSE:BV)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Services Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and BrightView”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group $1.84 billion 0.82 $59.06 million $0.82 25.99 BrightView $2.67 billion 0.47 $56.00 million ($0.02) -671.50

Healthcare Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Services Group and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 BrightView 3 2 2 2 2.33

Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.24%. BrightView has a consensus target price of $14.68, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. Given BrightView’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Services Group and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group 3.21% 16.04% 9.94% BrightView 1.90% 7.85% 2.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group beats BrightView on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents; and on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. It serves long-term and post-acute care facilities, hospitals, and the healthcare industry through referrals and solicitation of target facilities. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.