Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYLD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

FYLD opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $503.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.4296 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

