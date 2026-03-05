Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 146.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 490,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,922,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 132,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

