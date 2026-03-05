Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 300.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,399.37 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,547.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,342.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,098.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Positive Sentiment: ASML is planning new tools aimed at larger chips and 3D advanced packaging, signaling a potential expansion of its total addressable market beyond EUV equipment — this could drive long-term revenue diversification and upside if execution and customer adoption follow. Read More.

UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, which supports investor confidence and may underpin further share-strength if institutional sentiment remains favorable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted for early March shows 0 shares and nonsensical “NaN” changes — this appears to be a reporting glitch and provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning or short pressure at present.

Short-interest data posted for early March shows 0 shares and nonsensical “NaN” changes — this appears to be a reporting glitch and provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning or short pressure at present. Neutral Sentiment: Additional trade press and industry outlets echo the advanced-packaging expansion narrative, corroborating the strategic direction but not yet providing concrete timeline or revenue guidance. Read More.

Additional trade press and industry outlets echo the advanced-packaging expansion narrative, corroborating the strategic direction but not yet providing concrete timeline or revenue guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Separately, ASML experienced a pullback in an earlier session (reported March 2), illustrating short-term sensitivity to broader market moves and highlighting potential near-term volatility despite strategic positives. Read More.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

